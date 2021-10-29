Taggart, who has led the line for Australia in recent internationals, scored but then went off hurt 15 minutes from time in Cerezo Osaka’s 3-0 midweek Emperor's Cup win over Mitch Langerak’s Nagoya Grampus.

Taggart’s absence throws a curve ball to coach Graham Arnold whose two home-based attacking options - Jamie Maclaren and Mathew Leckie - are still in pre-season training with Melbourne City.

Taggart’s fellow Japan-based forward Mitch Duke has featured off the bench in Australia’s last two qualifiers against Oman and Japan, scoring in the 3-1 victory over the former.

The injury blow might also pave the way for a recall for Nikita Rukavytsya, the 34-year-of Israel-based hitman who has scored once in five appearances for new club Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

With six goals in 15 caps for Australia, Taggart’s strike against Nagoya was his second in 15 appearances in all competitions for Cerezo in what has been a stop-start beginning to life in the J1 League after his switch from South Korea’s Suwon Bluewings.

Taggart last month attracted plaudits from Socceroos coach Graham Arnold for his general build up play, despite his last Socceroos goal coming in the 1-0 World Cup win against Jordan in November 2019.

The second-placed Socceroos take on Group B leaders Saudi Arabia at Western Sydney Stadium on November 11 - their first home fixture in 763 days - with the clash against China, at a venue yet to be decided, coming five days later.