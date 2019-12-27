The 24-year old left-back hit the deck with a hamstring injury in the 38th minute of Hull City's Championship match against Hull City.

While the Hull staff await a final diagnosis, Elder limping off the field is a sign that he may have another extended period out of the side.

Elder spent a month on the sidelines with a calf inury in October which scuppered a chance for him to impress Socceroos boss Graham Arnold in the international window.

The left-back is shaping up as fierce competition for the national team role with Aziz Behich getting limited gametime in Turkey, while Brad Smith and Jason Davidson's seasons in America and South Korea are over respectively.

He impressed head coach Grant McCann so much that he backed him as Hull's starting left-back this season, despite limited first team gametime so far in his career.

Playing alongside Socceroos midfielder and Hull vice-captain Jackson Irvine, Elder has started 13 of Hull's Championship matches keeping four clean sheets.