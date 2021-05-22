The Tangerines took a comfortable lead in to Friday’s fixture, having defeated Oxford 3 – 0 away from home in the first leg.

Despite the deficit, Oxford travelled to Lancashire determined to put up a fight and with the U’s taking the lead within the first seven minutes, they made a perfect start to their comeback attempt.

Socceroos hopeful Dougall has shown his ability to contribute in big games, following up his first leg assist by volleying home a corner in front of the Bloomfield Road faithful.

Dougall’s goal ensured Blackpool took a 2 – 1 lead in to the sheds at half time, but three second half goals saw a frantic affair end in a 3 – 3 draw.

A 6 – 3 aggregate win sees the former Premier League outfit make it to Wembley, where they will face off against the winner of Saturday’s fixture between Lincoln City and Bailey Wright’s Sunderland.

The Black Cats will need to overcome a 2 – 0 deficit at the Stadium of Light if they want to cling on to any hope of finally escaping from England’s third tier.

With a Socceroos squad announcement imminent, Dougall may not be available for the May 30th final should his superb form be rewarded with an international call-up by Graham Arnold.