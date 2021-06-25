Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti left the club to rejoin Real Madrid at the beginning of this month, sparking a search for a new manager at Goodison Park.

Ex Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has proven the frontrunner, albeit controversially, however long-term Everton assistant coach and club legend Duncan Ferguson is also a favourite among fans and pundits.

Former Everton star Bent said that if the former Scottish international gets the job permanently, there have been discussions behind the scenes to bring Cahill in as his assistant.

"He would be a new manager, and they’re talking about Tim Cahill coming in alongside him, to back him up, who is an Australian legend, an Everton legend, he works in Dubai at the minute, learning his trade," Bent told Transfer Tavern.

“It’s new, it’s free, it’s not a given with Ancelotti, Real Madrid, he’s won trophies, the money he was going to be given this year to go forward and build a team.

"I think Dunc would know where he was going, he would have his own dreams, his own way of going, but to be schooled and be seen to be the number two behind Ancelotti, I think Dunc needs to be given a chance.”

Cahill is a UEFA A Licence qualified coach and has worked with Everton's academy side, and was previously linked with the head managerial role at League One's Fleetwood Town.

Cahill was working at Everton as recently as January, but left England to take on his current role as Chief Sports Officer of the Aspire Academy across Qatar and the UAE. He currently works with Qatar's national junior teams.

Everton taking a chance on an unproven coaching team is unlikely given the club's current move from Goodison to a $916 million new ground and complex and the pressure that puts on the side.

However, Bent believes Ferguson and Cahill would be an apt choice.

“Duncan’s been there under Ancelotti and the fans are going crazy about him going," he said.

"I think Duncan would be amazing for the club, especially the passion and the thoughtfulness and the years that he’s been within the club. I think everyone respects him.”