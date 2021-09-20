Kewell was given the job of managing the fifth-division side in June. His plans were to help turnaround the National League team who avoided relegation last year, despite finishing bottom of their ladder, after two other clubs withdrew from the league.

However, Kewell's plans did not come to fruition. Barnet FC let him go today after he failed to win a single game in charge. The manager entered this past weekend's game under pressure, having drawn twice and lost four matches.

His Saturday 2-0 lost to Bromley was the last nail in the coffin for the club, who sacked the Australian on Monday, September 20, 2021. Barnet FC are currently twenty-second in the standings out of twenty-three teams.

"It was clear how much Harry Kewell wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately the results and the poor start to the season have dictated our decision," Barnet's head of football Dean Brennan said in a statement.

"The plan for this season was for Barnet FC to be challenging in the top half of the table and that is still very much our aim."

Kewell's dismissal outcome comes seven months after he was relieved of his duties as manager of League Two side Oldham Athletic, having been in charge of the club for less than a year.

Prior to that he was sacked from his Notts County in 2018 after 14 games in charge. Kewell had left his previous post at League Two rivals Crawley Town to join them.