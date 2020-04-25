Socceroos icon Tim Cahill has been named as one of the global sporting stars to compete in the NHS Charities Cup, to raise funds for the British health service throughout the COVID19 pandemic.
Cahill will face wunderkind social media celebrity 'Tekkerz Kid' in a match of the popular videogame sports franchise to be screened on the Celebrity eSports YouTube channel.
Other contestants include John Terry, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Joleon Lescott, Vivianne Miedema, Joe Root and others.
The aim is to raise £10 million for the English National Health Service, which has been hard hit by the COVID19 pandemic. The UK has suffered over 140,000 cases and nearly 20,000 deaths.
