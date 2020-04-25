Cahill will face wunderkind social media celebrity 'Tekkerz Kid' in a match of the popular videogame sports franchise to be screened on the Celebrity eSports YouTube channel.

Other contestants include John Terry, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Joleon Lescott, Vivianne Miedema, Joe Root and others.

The aim is to raise £10 million for the English National Health Service, which has been hard hit by the COVID19 pandemic. The UK has suffered over 140,000 cases and nearly 20,000 deaths.