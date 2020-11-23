Oldham went a goal down after 12 minutes but came down to notch a win, helped by a goal from Australian striker George Blackwood.

The victory was only the Latics' fourth in 13 games this season but pushes them up the table into 17th spot.

Kewell praised the character of his team.

"If we look back that is four wins in five games now,” he told reporters.

"We can see the progression, we know sometimes it is going to be slower. I thought we applied ourselves perfectly today. We had a plan and stuck to it. We got off to a good start and they got a goal out of nothing. But I always knew we had something in the game.

"We worked the equaliser excellently and it was the perfect finish. And when Rowe stepped up and hit that one, it was sublime. I thought it was a great performance from us. They are a fantastic team, they play a certain way and we had to match them and give that little bit more.

"We know that in any League Two game when you are in the lead, the opposition are going to throw everything at them and by the end they had about five or six people up front. We should have buried the game, we had about three or four one-on-ones.

"We matched them with great attitude and desire and it was just a shame that we didn’t finish them off."