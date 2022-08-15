The Buddies’ modest SMISA stadium home, nestled in the post-industrial town of Paisley, is a world apart from the Hoops’ iconic 60,000-capacity Celtic Park.

BACCUS NURSING SOCCEROOS HOPES

Former Western Sudney Wanderers midfileder Keanu Baccus hopes his move to St Mirren will fast-track Socceroos ambitions.

Baccus has been joined by compatriot Ryan Strain at a club looking to seal another year of survival in Scotland's top flight.

Socceroos assistant Rene Meulensteen will be in Scotland soon to check on the progress of a growing number of Aussies playing in the Premiership.

Yet it’s the venue at which midfielder Keanu Baccus and wingback Ryan Strain are striving to further their futures as part of an 11-strong invading squadron of Aussies sprinkled across the Scottish Premiership.

With three points from three games, St Mirren - who finished ninth last season in the 12-team division - are looking to consolidate and spring the odd upset along the way.

Baccus, recruited from Western Sydney Wanderers, sees only upside and the opportunity to hone and polish his game in the months ahead in what he considers a considerable “step up” from the A-League.

And after opening round defeats against Motherwell (1-0) and Aberdeen (4-1), Baccus, 24, conjured a man of the match performance in the weekend's 1-0 victory over Ross County to remind fans why coach Stephen Robinson was so keen to pluck him from the A-League.

“I’m still bedding in and getting used to the pace of the game here after coming to pre-season late - it’s definitely a bit of a step up,” he told FTBL.

“But I’m getting there now. I’m happy to be here at a club that presents me with my next challenge.

“It’s good that are so many Aussies here now - that means there are a lot of eyes on the league and that’s important for us.

“We need players in Europe who are playing well - we can certainly keep up with the physical aspect of the league here where you’re playing against some gifted players.

“I’ve had a good welcome here from the boys and the supporters - but it’s been a tough start and we need to get some wins on the board.

“We need to get our season going - I think we certainly have the players to do that and start moving up the table. If we tighten a few things up I think we can go on a decent run.

“It’s a bit of an honour to be here when you look at some of the big clubs we're going to be up against this season. I can’t wait to showcase my ability.”

Capped at U-20 and U-23 level by Australia, Baccus has yet to receive a Socceroos call up. But hope springs eternal.

Australia’s squad for November-December’s World Cup might appear pre-ordained but assistant Rene Meulensteen will soon be heading north of the border to check on the Aussies at large - including Baccus.

“You have to think positive and give yourself the best chance you can to catch the attention of the national team,” he added.

“I think everything is possible in life - and all I can do is work hard, perform well and see what happens.

“One of the reasons I made the move here was to be able to grow and mature as a player, and the Socceroos was a part of that thinking.

“I hope to reach that goal one day. If I’d come to Europe maybe a couple of years ago (a move do Denmark was in the offing) maybe that door might have opened. But the desire is still there and we move forward. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”