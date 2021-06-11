Fringe Socceroos midfielder Mustafa Amini has signed for Cypriot First Division club Apollon Limassol FC on a two year deal.
The 28-year-old has been without a club for months after signing a short term deal with Danish club AGF.
Amini had signed a contract in Turkey, which was dissolved at the last minute, leaving the eight time Socceroo in limbo.
He joins Apollon, which is a three-time Cypriot champion and regularly competes in the Europa League, until 2023.
