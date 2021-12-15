The Chinese Super League restart occurred after a four month hiatus created to allow the Chinese national team to focus on their AFC World Cup qualifying campaign.

The return of the CSL kicked-off its championship-relegation phase. Australia's only Socceroo playing in China Aaron Mooy featured in his club Shanghai Port's championship match against Shenzen.

Mooy scored the third goal of the game in part thanks to his Brazilian teammate Oscar who set up the attempt for him. Oscar had himself scored earlier in the first half in a match which Shanghai won 3-1.

Socceroo Aaron Mooy finds the back of the net for Shanghai Port after some beautiful build-up from Oscar! 🇦🇺👏



Watch full highlights of this game and all the others from Round 15 of the #ChineseSuperLeague right here - https://t.co/qlEm8Lg1rL pic.twitter.com/WA866S5p7t — SBS - The World Game (@TheWorldGame) December 15, 2021

The fixture marked the first of a nine-game single round-robin play-off for the Chinese championship currently scheduled to finish in early January. With the win Shanghai Port are now second in the ladder behind Shandong Taishan.

This is Mooy's second season with the club. Shanghai Port finished in fourth position last year after loosing 3-2 on aggregate to Jiangsu Suning during the semi-finals of the championship.

In Australia, Mooy and the Chinese Super League is now available on SBS, with the broadcaster showing extended highlights of the remaining stages starting mid-December. The will also be showing two matches a week for all 30 rounds of the 2022 Chinese Super League starting in March of next year.

Mooy and Shanghai Port face Ghanzhou R&F tomorrow.

