The Belgian-based left-back might be long odds after just a single cap during the four-year reign of coach Graham Arnold.

But 11 Pro League appearances for KAS Eupen this season after signing from Melbourne Victory point to a player in compelling form who remains desperate to add to his 23 caps.

Incumbent left-back Aziz Behich looks a lock for a starting spot in Doha, with Joel King and Callum Elder also in the conversation.

Davidson, though, looks more than worthy of consideration after showing he can still cut in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues at the age of 31.

Hope springs eternal, with the versatile defender a part of Arnold’s squad which overcame UAE and Peru to qualify, and his name will be on a list of 55 which Arnold must provide FIFA later this month.

He started in the June warm-up against Jordan before being forced off with a hamstring injury but remained with the squad as they tasted playoff triumph.

“I’m playing in a tough league - stronger than I expected and there’s so much talent here,” Davidson told FTBL.

“It’s been a good experience so far - the thought process on coming here was really about trying to get into the World Cup squad.

“It was an opportunity to make an impression in a strong competition and give myself the best chance of getting noticed by the national team again.

“I’m playing week in week-in week-out and have been used in a few positions - defensive midfield, left back and centre back the last few games.

“That gives me a bit of diversity that might be of benefit at the World Cup. I have to just stay healthy and see what happens.

“Being called up for the last camp was maybe a bit of a surprise - the biggest thing was to come into camp and try and use my experience and try and be a bit of a leader.

“Unfortunately I tore my hamstring in that first game but stayed on to offer any support I could and credit to them for getting the job done.

“It put the fire back into me to get back to Europe and get that feeling of being part of the national team again.”

Tim Cahill, Davidson’s former Socceroos teammate, is on Eupen board and was instrumental in bringing him to Belgium.

“Timmy was in camp during our playoff qualifiers in Qatar and he talked to me about the club and whether I’d be interested in returning to Europe (after previous stints at seven clubs across the Continent),” explained Davidson.

“There were other offers and I made my final decision after Australia qualified - Timmy convinced me about the league and the club.

“They are trying to put together a balance of experienced and younger players to keep their place in the top division (currently third bottom) because this season three teams are relegated.

“The move kind of came out of the blue but it worked for both parties.”

Fellow Socceroo James Jeggo is among Davidson’s teammates and compatriot Michael Valkanis had a recent stint as head coach.