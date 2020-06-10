The English League One and League Two seasons have both been ended early after a formal vote by clubs, meaning Mark Milligan has been relegated and Jordan Lyden promoted.
Coventry and Rotherham have been promoted from League One into the Championship, while Wycombe replace Peterborough in the play-off places. Lyden's Swindon have been named as League Two champions and will go up.
Both tables will be settled on points per game, with promotion, relegation and the play-offs all remain.
Milligan's Southend United were second from bottom and will now go down to League Two.
There is good news for Soceroos Harry Souttar and Ryan Williams with both their clubs in the League One playoffs.
Wycombe Wanderers will face Souttar's Fleetwood Town, while Williams and Portsmouth will take on Oxford United.
In League Two Stevenage, where Aussies Joel Rollinson and Ben Folami are on the books, have been relegated.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Milligan fractures cheekbone
Socceroo tipped for Stoke recall
Why Boyle is 'forever grateful' to Maclaren and Milligan
Latest News
Athlete, Olympian, personal trainer, corporate executive, mum of four: The family focus guiding a global fitness figure
10 Jun 2020
Today's Matildas memory: When the lights go out in Vietnam
10 Jun 2020
Our favourite Matildas moments: Sam Kerr
10 Jun 2020