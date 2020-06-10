Coventry and Rotherham have been promoted from League One into the Championship, while Wycombe replace Peterborough in the play-off places. Lyden's Swindon have been named as League Two champions and will go up.

Both tables will be settled on points per game, with promotion, relegation and the play-offs all remain.

Milligan's Southend United were second from bottom and will now go down to League Two.

There is good news for Soceroos Harry Souttar and Ryan Williams with both their clubs in the League One playoffs.

Wycombe Wanderers will face Souttar's Fleetwood Town, while Williams and Portsmouth will take on Oxford United.

In League Two Stevenage, where Aussies Joel Rollinson and Ben Folami are on the books, have been relegated.