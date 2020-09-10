Socceroos midfielder Dimi Petratos has signed with Saudi Pro League club Al-Wehda.

On Thursday, Al-Wehda announced the former Newcastle Jets star Petratos, who has three Socceroos caps, had signed until 2023.

The 27-year-old will link up with fellow Socceroo Craig Goodwin at Al-Wehda, who recently finished fourth in the Saudi Pro League.

His move comes after three seasons at the Jets where he scored 22 goals in 79 A-League games and was their 2017-18 player of the year.

Petratos was selected in Australia's 2018 World Cup squad off the back of that stellar 2017-18 A-League season, where he scored 10 goals in 27 games and was crucial to Newcastle finishing second and making it to the grand final.

This season, he led the league in assists with nine in 26 games, while he also scored five goals.

Late in the season, Petratos played in the same A-League team as brothers Kosta and Maki for the first time when all three came off the bench against Western United.