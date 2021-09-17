The Socceroos played two FIFA World Cup Qualifying games over the last international break. Their victories over China and Vietnam generated the points to overtake Paraguay, Nigeria and Morocco to rise to their current position of 32nd in the world.

The highest the Socceroos have ever been ranked was in 2009 when the late Pim Verbeek's squad was 14th in the Men's ranking.

Graham Arnold and his team will be looking to continued success during their next two World Cup qualifiers next month against Oman on Thursday, October 7 and Japan on Tuesday, October 12.

Further wins in these two matches will not only result in a continued rise in the global standings, but also their record-breaking ten-straight qualifying victories in a single campaign.

At present the kick-off times and venue locations have not been finalized but should be released soon. The upcoming October qualifying matches will be broadcasted live on Network Ten and Ten Play.