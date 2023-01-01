Though it’s believed Kuol has been taking Portuguese classes, the fact he now has a UK work permit - courtesy of his Socceroos World Cup appearances - means he’s more likely to remain closer to his new home in England’s north-east as the next chapter on his career unfolds.

Kuol jets out to the UK on Tuesday carrying heavy expectations on his young shoulders, and an innate nonchalance and confidence to go with his boundless promise.

The prodigy farewelled Central Coast on New Years Eve, totalling 78 minutes in only his third starting appearance for Nick Montgomery’s side as they overcame Melbourne Victory 2-1 in Gosford.

Montgomery will be liaising with the Magpies’ recruitment chief Shola Ameobi this week, and believes a loan spell is looming in the New Year.

There is no shortage of interest in the 18-year-old from clubs in the aforementioned destinations, with Montgomery expecting the Magpies to find a perfect fit for the next phase of the development of the player he used predominantly off the bench.

“He’s still a boy - he started three games for us and it will be a shock for him physically and pressure wise when he gets over there,” Montgomery said FTBL.

“It’s a bit different to what you get in the A-League but I think he’ll go well. It will just take time to adapt.

“Hopefully they find a club that suits him - I’m sure they will. He just needs to keep playing now and get plenty of football under his belt.

“Time will tell for Garang - he has all the potential and now it’s ultimately up to him what happens next. He’s at a great club and that’s vitally important for his development.”