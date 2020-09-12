The Guardian are reporting that Brighton are trying to sign Martinez from Arsenal, with the Premier League stopper unlikely to accept anything other than a starting position.

This would leave Ryan out in the cold, with Australia's last remaining Socceroo in the English Premier League reportedly set for a sudden exit.

Aston Villa were also in the chase for Martinez, bidding around $26 million for Martinez, but Brighton have reportedly already exceeded their offer and are now favourites to match Arsenal's $32 million asking price.

Martinez has impressed greatly during his spell as first choice between the sticks for the Gunners, but with Bernd Leno still the favourite son at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta appeared to seal Martinez' fate on Sunday when he said any goalkeeper not happy to be a number two should leave the club.

“Since I gave [Martínez] the opportunity here he was superb,” Arteta said. “His performance increased dramatically and he was key in our success and his value as well. For me it is really a good problem to have to deal with that in a position that only one can play. Long term it is a little more difficult.

“They want to know their role and at the end of the day it is one position to fill in, and the other one has to support the No 1 and the one who is playing 100%,” he said. “If you are not able to do that, you cannot be part of our top squad and you should not be here.”

It's unclear whether Brighton already have suitors for Ryan, who has impressed during his time in the Premier League and would assumably still garner interest from other clubs.

But it doesn't look good for Australians in the EPL, with goalkeeping stocks the most competitive of any position in the Premier League, and Brighton already among the lowest rungs on the ladder.

Ryan previously had an unsuccessful spell at La Liga giants Valencia either side of his breakout performances in the Belgian Pro League for Club Brugge.