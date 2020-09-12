The Guardian are reporting that Brighton are trying to sign Martinez from Arsenal, with the Premier League stopper unlikely to accept anything other than a starting position.

This would leave Ryan out in the cold, with Australia's last remaining Socceroo in the English Premier League reportedly set for a sudden exit.

PLUS...

More departures show A-League can no longer compete financially with India

The Indian Super League is poaching some of the best A-League talent and it's a trend that only looks to grow from here, with Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix players the latest to jump ship.

PLUS...

Bielsa 'would be a great fit for Australia', say ex-Socceroos

Marcelo Bielsa can take the Socceroos to the next level if he ever follows through on his teasing hint about moving Down Under, say former stars of the Australian game.

Aston Villa were also in the chase for Martinez, bidding around $26 million for Martinez, but Brighton have reportedly already exceeded their offer and are now favourites to match Arsenal's $32 million asking price.

Martinez has impressed greatly during his spell as first choice between the sticks for the Gunners, but with Bernd Leno still the favourite son at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta appeared to seal Martinez' fate on Sunday when he said any goalkeeper not happy to be a number two should leave the club.

“Since I gave [Martínez] the opportunity here he was superb,” Arteta said. “His performance increased dramatically and he was key in our success and his value as well. For me it is really a good problem to have to deal with that in a position that only one can play. Long term it is a little more difficult.

“They want to know their role and at the end of the day it is one position to fill in, and the other one has to support the No 1 and the one who is playing 100%,” he said. “If you are not able to do that, you cannot be part of our top squad and you should not be here.”

It's unclear whether Brighton already have suitors for Ryan, who has impressed during his time in the Premier League and would assumably still garner interest from other clubs.

But it doesn't look good for Australians in the EPL, with goalkeeping stocks the most competitive of any position in the Premier League, and Brighton already among the lowest rungs on the ladder.

Ryan previously had an unsuccessful spell at La Liga giants Valencia either side of his breakout performances in the Belgian Pro League for Club Brugge.

PLUS...

'Huge worries' over lack of Socceroos in Premier League

The decline of Australians playing in the Premier League is a worrying trend, according to former stars of the Aussie game.

PLUS...

A-League wage cut 'very generous' compared to rival codes

The A-League clubs' proposed wage cuts of up to 30% on some players' salaries are far more generous than its rival leagues, says Perth Glory owner Tony Sage.

PLUS...

A-League Indigenous academy falls victim to COVID19

The Charles Perkins Academy for Indigenous footballers has shut its doors less than one year after its exciting launch by A-League club Macarthur Bulls.