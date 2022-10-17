Wunderkind A-League to EPL prodigy Garang Kuol has scored a cracking goal for the Young Socceroos as he attempts to secure a spot in Australia's World Cup squad for Qatar.

The 18-year-old, who moves from the A-League to cashed-up EPL club Newcastle United in January, is currently in Kuwait for the Socceroos' U20 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Kuol gave the Young Socceroos a 1-0 lead over India on Tuesday morning (AEDT) when he took possession and unleashed a brilliant finish from outside the box to send the ball flying into the top corner.

The Young Socceroos won 4-1, with Sydney FC youngster Adrian Segecic and Melbourne City's Max Caputo also finding the back of the net, while India conceded an own goal.

Kuol, who didn't score in Australia's opening 4-1 win over Kuwait, will have another chance to impress when Australia finish their campaign on Friday morning AEDT against Iraq.

The top team in group H, plus potentially the runner-up, will earn qualification to the U20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

The top four teams at that tournament will qualify for the U20 World Cup.

Making the most of his youth internationals is important for Kuol, who has limited A-League Men opportunities with Central Coast to showcase his wares before the World Cup squad is announced.

Kuol missed Sunday's away draw with Wellington Phoenix while in Kuwait, while the round one washout against Newcastle has been rescheduled for December 20 - after the World Cup.

It means the 18-year-old, who impressed on his international debut against New Zealand last month, potentially only has three, and at most four, Mariners games to push his case for Socceroos selection.

Kuol, who scored four goals in nine ALM games for the Mariners last season, should return for Sunday's match against Perth Glory.