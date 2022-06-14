It was a long fought match that ended in penalties, with the win needed to send Australia to the 2022 World Cup. The Socceroos' Andrew Redmayne became the hero of the night when he saved Peru's sixth penalty, punching Australia's ticket to Qatar later this year.

The game went to penalties after Australia and Peru played 120 minutes resulting in a goalless draw. Just before the extra time was going to come to a close, head coach Graham Arnold substituted on Andrew Redmayne for captain Mathew Ryan.

𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 pic.twitter.com/S8xO1KBUSW — Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 13, 2022

The odd goalkeeper swap, so late in the game, had some questioning the head coach's decision. It would prove crucial though.

"Look, Andrew Redmayne is a very good penalty saver," Arnold said told Network Ten after the game.

"And to try and get into the mind ... to add that little bit of uncertainty in their brains. That's the reason why."

After the first five rounds of spot-kicks ended equal at four-four, with Aaron Mooy, Craig Goodwin, Ajdin Hrustic and Jamie Maclaren's spot kicks all going in for Australia, the penalties progressed to the sudden-death rounds. One miss or one save by Australia could result in elimination or progression.

Awer Mabil successfully converted Australia's sixth attempt, ensuring Aussie fans could breathe one again for a few more seconds. Redmayne then proceeded to etch his name into Socceroos history.

The Sydney FC keeper faced Peru's Alex Valera and greeted him with his distinctive dancing style between the posts, before saving the Peruvian's shot.

#Breaking: The @Socceroos have qualified for the @FIFAWorldCup following a tense penalty shootout with Peru.



Late substitute goal keeper Andrew Redmayne becomes the hero! | @10FootballAU pic.twitter.com/GqK5I8tnVt — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) June 13, 2022

“This idea was floated pre-selection, that this might happen in these kind of circumstances, and for the two or three weeks we have been here, I have had that in my mind,” Redmayne said after the win about his late game appearance.

“I’ve been working on a few things in training, but at the end of the day, it is either right or left, the homework has been done and I’m just grateful to the other boys for running at 120 minutes.

“I’m no hero. I just played my role like everyone else did tonight. Not even the 11 on the pitch, it was much more than that, it is a team effort.”

The save, and Australian win, marked the fifth consecutive World Cup qualification for the Socceroos.

It also marked the end of a long gruelling 1008 day, 20 match qualification journey that had many doubt the Roos and their head coach.

"The doubters don't bother me. It's these boys that I care for ..." Arnold said post-match.

"I called out Anthony Albanese the other day, to give everyone, give the fans a day off to celebrate this because I believe this is one of the greatest achievements ever, to qualify for this World Cup the way we've had to go through things.

"Twenty World Cup qualifiers and we've played 16 away from home. It's been tough but we did it."

Our @Socceroos celebrating their fifth straight World Cup appearance in style 🙌 #AUSvPER pic.twitter.com/8cTIqPwtrX — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 13, 2022

