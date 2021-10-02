The Socceroos squad that will take on Oman and Japan in the upcoming international window has been revealed. The Oman match should be the last home match to be held abroad after the recent announcement by Football Australia of the probable return of home based Socceroo matches in November.

Socceroos Squad Key Takeaways

Two new names in the squad: Fran Karačić and Chris Ikonomidis

Four players not returning from last camp

Upcoming matches could mark the 50th cap of Tom Rogić

Rhyan Grant and Chris Ikonomidis are the only Australian based players

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has named a 25 player squad for the upcoming qualifiers. Chris Ikonomidis has been added to the team after being released for international duty from his club Melbourne Victory, while Fran Karačic makes his return after having been previously unavailable due to injury.

Four players were not recalled from the September Socceroos camp: Paul Izzo, Brad Smith, Ryan Strain and Bailey Wright. Melbourne Victory's Ikonomidis and Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant are the only A-League players called up due to current quarantine restrictions upon return.

Speaking of the current quarantine restrictions Arnold said:

“We are continuing to discuss quarantine options with Government for national team players and staff who return from abroad after representing Australia. As coach, I hope that these exchanges progress positively so that we can consider the selection of more representatives from A-League Men for future squads.”

In an interview with 10 News First, Ikonomidis stated he is hoping that discussions between Football Australia and the Victorian Government will allow him to spend his quarantine at home instead of in a hotel upon his return to Australia.

Arnold also stated with regard's to Ikonomidis' inclusion:

"It is with great gratitude to Melbourne Victory's Tony Popovic and John Didulica at Melbourne Victory and the hunger that Chrissy has about playing for his country.

"He wants to come away. He is happy to go back after this camp back to Australia and do the fourteen days quarantine.

"If that is what he has to do, we are still working on that. If he has to do the quarantine we'll get exercise equipment in the hotel to make sure that he keeps his fitness up to return to Melbourne Victory."

Socceroos captain Mat Leckie and striker Jamie Maclaren have ruled themselves out, as they have done in the past, due to the current quarantine restrictions they must undertake upon return from international duty.

The full squad is as follows:

Name Club, Country ‘A’ Caps (Goals) Daniel ARZANI Lommel SK, Belgium 6 (1) Aziz BEHICH Giresunspor, Turkey 43 (2) Martin BOYLE Hibernian FC, Scotland 8 (4) Milos DEGENEK Red Star Belgrade, Serbia 31 (1) Kenneth DOUGALL Blackpool FC, England 3 (0) Mitchell DUKE Fagiano Okayama, Japan 11 (5) Callum ELDER Hull City AFC, England 1 (0) Denis GENREAU Toulouse FC, France 1 (0) Rhyan GRANT Sydney FC, Australia 16 (1) Ajdin HRUSTIC Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany 9 (1) Jackson IRVINE FC St. Pauli, Germany 39 (6) Chris IKONOMIDIS Melbourne Victory, Australia 14 (2) James JEGGO Aris Thessaloniki, Greece 7 (0) Fran KARACIC Brescia Calcio, Italy 3 (1) Awer MABIL FC Midtjylland, Denmark 19 (5) Ryan MCGOWAN Kuwait SC, Kuwait 21 (0) Riley MCGREE Birmingham City FC, England 5 (0) Aaron MOOY Shanghai Port FC, China PR 45 (6) Tom ROGIC Celtic FC, Scotland 49 (9) Mathew RYAN (Gk) Real Sociedad, Spain 63 (0) Trent SAINSBURY KV Kortrijk, Belgium 52 (3) Harry SOUTTAR Stoke City FC, England 7 (6) Adam TAGGART Cerezo Osaka, Japan 14 (6) Lawrence THOMAS (Gk) SønderjyskE Fodbold, Denmark 1 (0) Danny VUKOVIC (Gk) NEC Nijmegen, Netherlands 4 (0)

If Tom Rogić features in either of the upcoming Oman or Japanese matches, he will receive his 50th Socceroos cap. The World Cup qualifiers are scheduled as follows:

Matchday 3: Australia v Oman

Date: Thursday, 7 October 2021

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Kick-off: 9.30pm local (5.30am AEDT – Friday, 8 October 2021)

Broadcast: Live and free in Australia on 10 and 10 Play



Matchday 4: Japan v Australia

Date: Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Venue: Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan

Kick-off: 7.14pm local (9.14pm AEDT)

Broadcast: Live and free in Australia on 10 and 10 Play

Following their next two match days Australia are scheduled to continue their Third Round play on 11 November 2021, 16 November 2021, 27 January 2022, 1 February 2022, 24 March 2022 and 29 March 2022.

For AFC World Cup qualification results and fixtures, check out the AFC website.