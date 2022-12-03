Just how will Harry Souttar and his Socceroos contain Argentina's legend Lionel Messi?

By pretending it's not him.

Australia's defensive pillar Souttar says that will be key to limiting Messi's influence in their round of 16 game at the World Cup on Saturday night (0600 AEDT Sunday).

"For 90 minutes or however long it takes, it will just have to be another player we're up against," Souttar said.

"I have got massive amounts of respect for him and what he has done.

"But it's eleven v eleven and we're going to go out there to win and get a result - but certainly in my eyes he's one of the best ever."

Souttar's stock has risen during his superb World Cup in Qatar, with the Stoke City centre back's agent now fielding offers from English Premier League clubs.

But Souttar said the Socceroos' collective success meant more than individual accolades.

"The belief we have got as a squad is one like I've never experienced before," he said.

"It has taken three-and-a-half or four years for everyone to go on the one path and all think the same way.

"The last two results have showed when everyone's on the same page what can happen.

"If you'd told me that four years ago I'd be in this position, I'd probably believe you because we have so much belief in ourself.

"We knew what we could do as a squad and as a team.

"For us, we're not surprised where we are at the moment. I know we've surprised a few people and hopefully we can do that again tomorrow."