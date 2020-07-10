Socceroos striker Martin Boyle has been linked with a dramatic move from Hibernian to English championship side Stoke City.
Despite being arguably Hibs' most important player, Boyle's move has reportedly been in the pipeline for some time.
The Edinburgh Reporter is claiming that Hibs are close to signing Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet, who scored 23 SPL goals last season, on a six-figure deal.
The rumours are also given credence by the fact former St Johnstone winger Drey Wright has been training with the club for the last two weeks.
Interest in Boyle has been reported by Stoke City's coach Michael O'Neill, with Stoke also reportedly interested in Aussie Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, before Rangers and Celtic took over reports.
© FTBL
Related Articles
Aussies up for grabs in Championship
Stoke size up Aussie striker
Degenek and Boyle's wages slashed by 50%
Latest News
Deng on 'difficulty getting to know teammates' in Japan
10 Jul 2020
Socceroos striker linked with Championship move
10 Jul 2020
One of the oldest living Socceroos talks football in the 1930s
10 Jul 2020
Most Read
Wanderers’ A-League star recalls ‘incredible' Sunderland experience
6 Jul 2020
Every Matildas and W-League overseas transfer (so far)
5 Jul 2020
FFA: 'We did absolutely everything we could...' - Victoria A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne
8 Jul 2020
Mariners legend emerges on A-League coaching radar
3 Jul 2020