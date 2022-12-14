The Perth-born striker - who agonisingly failed to make the Socceroos World Cup cut - is coming off the back of four seasons in Asia, initially at Suwon Bluewings and most recently J1 League Cerezo Osaka.

Taggart led the line for Australia during the qualifiers for Qatar only to miss out after a stop-stop period in Japan where he managed only six goals in 32 league appearances.

Taggart is already in Perth on a break, with his Cerezo contract set to expire, and talks are at an advanced stage.

His impending return to his hometown club could possibly precipitate the departure of Israeli recruit Ben Azibel, who has yet to score in five appearances for the A-League stragglers.

Glory’s dysfunctional front line don’t have a goal between them with the club’s tally of six in six games the second lowest in the competition.

The expectation from coach Rubin Zadkovich is that Taggart, 29, will reprise the form he showed in Korea with Suwon - for whom he banged in 29 goals in 56 appearances - in his third incarnation at the club.

Glory chief Tony Sage - who has signalled the arrival of attacking reinforcements - is expected to make a formal announcement due on Thursday.

Sage declined to comment, ahead the this week’s reveal, when asked if Taggart had agreed terms.

Taggart last made an appearance in a J1 League game on October 29, playing 19 minutes for Cerezo Osaka against Kyoto Sanga in a 0-0 stalemate.

He made scored five times in 2022 to emerge as the team's second-top league scorer.

Taggart began his career with Glory in 2010, moving onto Newcastle Jets - and briefly Fulham and Dundee United - before a second stint with Glory and then onto Brisbane Roar.

He scored 22 goals in 48 games across four seasons during his two previous Glory stints.