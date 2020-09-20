OnSports reported that Giannou - who announced he was departing Cypriot flyers AEK Larnaca early this year - has been signed by OFI to replace outgoing striker João Figueiredo, who is heading to the Middle East.

Giannou is now expected to leave Cyprus to formalise the signing after medical examinations.

Crete are currently sixth in the Greek top tier, drawing their first match. They finished in the same spot last season and qualified for the Greek finals championship round.

If it comes to fruition, it's a strong move for the fringe Socceroo, who hasn't played for Australia since the 5-0 World Cup qualifier win against Nepal back in October last year.

Giannou played 18 times in the Cypriot league last season and only scored once, registering four assists.