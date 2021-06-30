The draw will be held in Kuala Lumpur and will draw the 12 remaining AFC teams vying for World Cup qualification from the relevant pots.

Australia are in Pot 2 alongside South Korea. Pot 1 are Japan and Iran, Pot C Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Pot 4 will contain Iraq and China PR, followed by Oman and Syria in Pot 5 and debutants Vietnam and Lebanon completing the line-up in Pot 6.

The draw will begin with Pot 6, with the first and second balls drawn from each pot placed in Groups A and B respectively until the sequence is completed all the way through to Pot 1.

The AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar is scheduled to be played on the following 10 match days: September 2 and 7, October 7 and 12, and November 11 and 16, 2021, as well as January 27 and February 1, 2022, before reaching its climax on March 24 and 29, 2022.

We'll live stream the AFC's draw at 3pm AEST here on FTBL.