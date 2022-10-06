Nestory Irankunda scored four and was named Man of the Match, Mitchell Glasson grabbed a quadruple and Max Hately scored three, to sit the Joeys comfortably top of Group G.

In the group's other match, China's U/17 national side beat Cambodia's U/17s 9-0. Only top spot in the group guarantees progression, with the five best second-placed teams also booking their spot at the U/17 Asian Cup in Kuwait next year.

The Joeys will face Cambodia on Friday night,

Joeys: 23 (Irankunda 1’, 6', 16', 38', 71', Hately 28', 44', 48', Glasson 32', 36', 59', 64', Di Pizio 35', 54', Pearman 43', Antoniou 53', 63', Quintal 56', 69', Parkes 75', Lebib 77', Dovison 91', Ngewakl (OG) 89')

Northern Mariana Islands: 0

Date: Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Venue: Shepparton Sport City Precinct

Kick-Off: 7.30pm AEDT

Broadcast: Live & Free on the My Football YouTube Channel

Total Daily Attendance: 484 (727 total daily attendance)

Player of the Match: 17. Nestory IRANKUNDA

Australia Lineup: 1. Anthony PAVLESIC, 2. Peter ANTONIOU, 3. Sotiri PHILLIS, 4. Adriano LEBIB, 9. Max HATELY (7. Tiago QUINTAL 55'), 10. Miguel DI PIZIO, 13. Jacob MCLACHLAN (5. Xavier SMITH 46'), 14. Andre PARKES, 16. Jaylan PEARMAN (21. Fabian TALLADIRA 80'), 17. Nestory IRANKUNDA, 19. Mitchell GLASSON (20. Campbell DOVISON 80')

Substitutes not used: 6. Ryan KALMS, 8. Corey SUTHERLAND, 11. Ayman GULASI, 12. Michael VONJA, 15. Zachary DE JESUS, 18. Gus HOEFSLOOT, 22. Lucas HERRINGTON, 23. Ben DUNBAR

Yellow Card: Nil

Red Card: Nil

Group G Standings | AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers