The Socceroos winger has turned into a crucial player for the national team but has faced the same struggle many Australians face, balancing a rigorous travel and international schedule with a promising European club career.

Though he came off the bench in Friday’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce, Hrustic was absent from the Eagles last two squads - against Union Berlin and Hoffenheim - and was left on the bench against Freiburg before that.

Florentina, who sit sixth in Serie A, and Betis - third in La Liga after beating Barcelona last weekend - have taken note, although Hrustic remains fully dedicated to his German club.

Socceroos chiefs are unwilling to comment on the predicament Hrustic has been thrust into after what had shaped up as a breakthrough Bundesliga season off the back of several impressive performances.

However, assistant coach Rene Meulensteen summed up Hrustic’s situation succinctly when he told FTBL: “Ajdin is an important player for us and you want to see your best players to play every game possible.

“I’m sure if Ajdin doesn’t get the game time he expects he’ll look at different options.”

Hrustic, who has 11 caps, joined Eintracht from Dutch outfit Groningen in September 2020.