Socceroos coach Graham Arnold says his team would be thrilled if a proposal to play World Cup qualifiers on home soil later this year pays off.

Football Australia (FA) is reportedly pursuing a plan to have matches against Oman and Saudi Arabia in October and November played in Sydney in front of fans under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

If the plan gets government approval, fully vaccinated fans would be allowed to watch the matches at Bankwest Stadium with players to wear tracking devices and undergo regular COVID-19 tests.

It would be Australia's first matches on home soil since a 5-0 win over Nepal in Canberra in October 2019.

"The boys want to play in front of their family, their friends, and play in Australia," Arnold said ahead of Tuesday's qualifier against Vietnam in Hanoi.

"Obviously we've got a very good record back at home in Australia but I only can focus on the team. I'm not in charge of that.

"The FA is the one who are in touch with the government to make it work as long as everyone feels comfortable about it."

Without approval it's almost certain the Oman and Saudi Arabia matches would have be played at a neutral venue, as was the case for Friday's clash with China which Australia won 3-0 in Qatar.

That result continued Australia's perfect record on the road to Qatar, despite the Nepal match being the sole qualifier played on home soil in that period.

"At this moment in time we've played nine games out of our first 10 World Cup qualifiers away from home," Arnold said.

"I've driven a mentality with the boys that it doesn't matter where we play I expect great performances but to play at home would be fantastic and let's hope that can happen before too long."