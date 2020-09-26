The Socceroos have another star in a top five European league after Ajdin Hrustic’s Eredivisie club Groningen accepted a bid from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.
The transfer represents the biggest move of the offseason so far in Australian football as the highly talented Hrustic leaves the Eredivisie after 72 senior appearances in the Dutch top flight.
Hrustic joins Matt Leckie as the only two senior Socceroos set to play regularly in the German top tier this season, after coming through the youth ranks at Groningen over the past five years.
The sealed transfer, as reported by German outlet Kicker, comes two days after Hrustic publicly threatened Groningen with free agency and his hesitancy to fully commit to games if a move was blocked.
