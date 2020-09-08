The 24-year-old Socceroos winger spent part of his youth career at German giants Shalke 04 before moving to the Eredivisie, where he's played his entire professional career.

Hrustic has been at current club, FC Groningen, since 2016 accumulating 70 Eredivisie appearances and garnering strong reviews, becoming one of the league's most fouled players last season.

He was recently joined at the Dutch club by former Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben, which began rumours that there may be overseas interest in the Socceroo.

The three cap Australian international is now rumoured for a German return, with Bild reporting that Frankfurt boss Adi Hütter has been impressed by Hrustic's form on the right-side of Groningen's midfield.

Another Bundesliga club, FC Koln, has also reportedly shown interest in Hrustic.

Bild are reporting that contact has already been made and Hrustic is close to sealing terms with the club, which would see him join fellow Socceroos wingers Brandon Borrello and Matthew Leckie in Germany.

Frankfurt finished ninth in last season's Bundesliga campaign and played Europa League.

