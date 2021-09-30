While the date of both games had previously been decided upon, the change of location due to the Socceroos' current inability to host home matches in Australia meant that the finalized location and time had yet to be released.

Football Australia has confirmed the specific locations and times for both Third Round qualifying matches occurring in the next international window in two weeks:

Matchday 3: Australia v Oman

Date: Thursday, 7 October 2021

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Kick-off: 9.30pm local (5.30am AEDT – Friday, 8 October 2021)

Broadcast: Live and free in Australia on 10 and 10 Play



Matchday 4: Japan v Australia

Date: Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Venue: Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan

Kick-off: 7.14pm local (9.14pm AEDT)

Broadcast: Live and free in Australia on 10 and 10 Play

After two wins against China and Vietnam in Matchdays 1 and 2, the Socceroos are currently ranked first of six in their Third Round Group B. They are tied with Saudi Arabia in points but ahead in the ladder on goal difference.

Their first encounter will against 78th ranked Oman who lost against Saudi Arabia in their second Third Round match but managed a win against Japan in their first game. The Socceroos beat Oman 4-0 when they last met them in January 2015.

The Socceroos second encounter will be against Japan, who were able to recover from their loss against Oman with a win against China in their match day 2. Japan's encounter with Australia in 2014 finished with a 2-1 scoreline.

Following their next two match days Australia are scheduled to continue their Third Round play on 11 November 2021, 16 November 2021, 27 January 2022, 1 February 2022, 24 March 2022 and 29 March 2022.

Football Australia announced earlier this week that they are looking to host the November 11, 2021 home match in Australia. If the plans are approved it would be the first home match for the Socceroos since October 2019.

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold is expected to announce his squad for the next international window any day now.