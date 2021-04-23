In their first game since coach Grant Brebner's axing, Melbourne Victory have survived a late scare to down Western Sydney Wanderers 5-4 and pull themselves from the bottom of the A-League ladder.

A Ben Folami brace and goals to Storm Roux, Dylan Ryan, and Jacob Butterfield guided Victory to the upset win at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, just six days after a 7-0 thrashing by Melbourne City led to Brebner's departure.

Despite a late fightback from 5-1 down, the result heaps further pressure on Wanderers boss Carl Robinson, whose star-laden side has played more games than any other team but sits just three points clear of ninth-placed Wellington and without a win in their last six.

Poor defending cost the visitors on multiple occasions; Folami was gifted too much time at the back post for the opener and Roux was unmarked as he headed home a Jake Brimmer corner in the 27th.

"Everything [went wrong] defensively," said Robinson. You have to be honest and analyse every segment of the game. Defensively we weren't good enough. We lost our battles. From the moment we concede the first goal... one or two heads dropped.

"Set pieces have been a problem this year. That is a simple mentality.

"Something needs to change there and it will change."

Wanderer attacker James Troisi thundered home 31st minute to make it 2-1, but Folami subsequently volleyed home another corner with the last kick of the first half to restore the two-goal buffer.

Daniel Margush saved a Brimmer penalty on the hour to provide a potential turning point, only to then flounder as Ryan guided the midfielder's subsequent corner home at the back post and Butterfield delivered a long-range peach to make it 5-1 in the 73rd.

Despite their disappointing defensive performance, the Wanderers threatened to run over Victory late as Graham Dorrans, Mitch Duke, and Nicolai Muller netted in the final 15 minutes in a frantic finish, but Victory managed to hold out for a rare win.

Former Brebner assistant Steve Kean was in charge for Victory in his role as caretaker coach for the rest of the season before Perth Glory boss Tony Popvic takes over next season.

"I think there's a pivotal moment when we missed the penalty but immediately scored from the corner," said Kean.

"That was a big point in the game to keep our momentum moving forward because if you don't get that goal after missing a penalty and the opposition get another goal you're a bit rattled."

Victory moved up one spot on the ladder, leaving the Newcastle Jets in last place.