Wright played five games for Sunderland while on loan last season.

The Australian has signed a two-year deal with the Black Cats.

Wright has spent the past 11 years in the UK after joining Preston North End. The 28-year-old moved to Bristol City in 2017. The centre back has earned 24 caps for Australia since making his debut in 2014.

Wright is Sunderland's second signing of the summer. The club finished eighth in League One last season.

"I've only played five games," Wright said, "but I just had the feeling I was part of something special