Ange Postecoglou may be about to lose Harry Kane, but South Korean star Son Heung-min is vowing to give it his all under the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Postecoglou faces a huge battle to retain the services of Kane, who is being heavily chased by Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions are so confident they will get their man that they have already publicly announced Kane wants to join them.

Whether Tottenham will agree to a transfer remains to be seen, but for now Postecoglou is squarely focused on getting his team into shape for the upcoming English Premier League campaign.

Heung-min shared the 2021/22 EPL golden boot along with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after both players netted 23 goals.

But Heung-min struggled to replicate that form last season, in part due due to injuries, ending the campaign with just 10 goals from 36 appearances as Tottenham finished in eighth spot.

Heung-min was linked to a big-money move to Saudi Arabia during the off-season, but he declared on Monday his determination to stay at Tottenham and regain his best form under Postecoglou.

"If I wanted to go there (Saudi Arabia) I wouldn't be here," Heung-min said from Tottenham's pre-season camp in Perth.

"Most people are going (to Saudi Arabia) at the moment which is really interesting.

"I love playing football. Obviously, money is also important.

"But the Premier League is still a dream for me to play, so I'm looking forward for this season, especially after last season where I really suffered physically.

"This is not the Sonny that that I know, so I want to prove that this season I'm the Sonny we all know.

"I want to prove that myself."

Kane and Heung-min are set to be unleashed in Tuesday night's friendly against West Ham at Perth's Optus Stadium.

The match will mark the start of Postecoglou's reign as Tottenham manager, and the Australian said he was "chuffed to bits" at being able to do it on home soil.

"I knew the lads would enjoy it here," Postecoglou said.

"I mean, the weather's beautiful ... and it's an important tour for us because we get to spend some time together as a group, get to know one another."

Postecoglou says he wants to get to know the group more before deciding on who will be skipper for the season ahead.