Unable to crack a career path in the UK or Europe- the former Fulham junior turned to the birthplace of mother Paloma and proud and influential grandad Arthur Garcia to keep the dream alive.

Familiar name cracks international code

Mark Schwarzer's son Julian has made his debut in goal for the Philippines as he follows the Socceroos great into international football.

Schwarzer junior was on Fulham's books for 13 years but a perceived lack of height hindered his prospects of making a breakthrough in the UK.

The 22-year-old is now attracting interest from clubs in Thailand and Malaysia as a club future in south east Asia beckons.

Schwarzer the younger made his debut for the Azkals (Street Dogs) in a 4-1 victory over Timor-Leste back in July, standing in for long-time incumbent Neil Etheridge, the Birmingham City shot-stopper who ironically was among the understudies at Fulham to dad Mark for five seasons between 2008-2013.

A club future in the more lucrative territories of Thailand, Malaysia or Singapore now beckons Julian, 22, who is grateful for the chance to take an alternative route to the top thanks to the Filipino branch of his family tree.

“Finally I’m here after Covid stopped it happening a couple of years back,” Schwarzer told FTBL.

“Having been born and bred in England, growing up watching my dad playing for Middlesbrough, Fulham and Leicester and Chelsea, it’s strange coming somewhere where football is not the number one sport.

“But among those in the football world here in the Philippines the passion runs deep, even if it was a bit of a shock initially seeing only a few hundred watching games in the top flight league.

“The sport is growing here though and I’m so grateful to have been embraced by so many people who have made me feel right at home here.

"There’s the (regional) Mitsubishi Cup (tournament) coming up in December where we play teams like Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam and potentially I might be able to win some more caps there, who knows?”

Schwarzer’s 13-year journey on Fulham’s books began as an outfield player before his genetics kicked in and he switched to goalkeeper.

He tasted non-league at the likes of Basingstoke and Kingstonian FC but the stature factor - he stands just shy of 6ft in the old money - saw him come up short.

“Pretty much every place I went to in England people came up with the comment ‘oh you’re a bit small’,” he added. “It’s nice to go somewhere where they say I’m tall. It’s great.

"The height thing pretty much ended my career in England.”

From nine to 15, Schwarzer was a central midfielder/winger within Fulham’s academy set up.

“I made the switch when I was 15. I thought I was going to grow but didn’t end up getting to the height I wanted to," he continued.

“But I did get a contract there as a keeper, however the plan now is to succeed in South East Asia, maybe even one day Japan.

"There are still lots of opportunities to have a great career.”

Julian says he never felt pressure, only inspiration and encouragement in his formative years watching and studying a father beloved by Socceroos fans, with 109 caps to go with his 514 Premier League appearances.

“The only pressure I’ve ever felt is the height issue,” he explained. “Dad has always been my idol - it would be crazy if he wasn’t.

“He’s massively helped me so much making the transition from outfield player to goalkeeper, and up until now he makes highlights reels for me to show things I can improve on and also the things I’ve done well.

“He’s never forced any ideas on me and always lets me come to him first. He’s a huge help to me. From birth it was instilled in me that football was the best sport on earth and I’ve always been obsessed. I knew from a pretty early age it was what I wanted to do.

“Dad and I speak almost every day - both my parents check in to see how I’m doing. I’ll be forever grateful that I’m here in a country that’s given me a real shot making a career for myself as an international.”

Schwarzer senior takes pride in his progeny’s progress.

“He definitely has the professionalism, work-rate and attitude and is far better with the ball at his feet than I ever was,” he declared.

“He’s left foot, right foot - the epitome of the modern day goalkeeper. Maybe not as tall but very quick, very agile and he commands his 18 yard box very well.

"I believe he has the potential for an excellent career in Asia."