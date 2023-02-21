Reports out of South America suggest that Ecuador - whose sole previous meeting with Australia was a 4-3 win in London seven years ago - are all but locked in for friendlies on March 20 in the Harbour City and in Melbourne six days later.

The fixtures would represent a poignant homecoming for the national team who stormed into the last 16 at the World Cup, finally bowing out 2-1 against eventual champions Argentina but departing with reputations enhanced and halos held high.

Graham Arnold’s men eclipsed the deeds of La Tri in Qatar, the Latin Americans failing to make the knock out stage after finishing third in Group A behind Netherlands and Senegal.

They beat Qatar 2-0, held the Dutch to a 1-1 draw but were beaten 2-1 by Senegal to miss out on the last 16.

Ecuador are more solid and workmanlike than some of their Latin brethren but still present formidable opposition, with no less than three of their current squad - Pervis Josué Estupiñán, Moisés Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento - all striding the Premier League stage for Brighton.

The clashes present Arnold with the chance to reward those who starred in Qatar, and perhaps recall the likes of Connor Metcalfe (St Pauli) and Ryan Strain (St Mirren), both of whom were desperately unfortunate to miss the World Cup cut.

A-League representation in his eventual 23-man squad is also likely to be significant.

The previous meeting between the nations, in London back in 2014, marked Tim Cahill’s coronation as Australia’s top all-time goalscorer.

But Cahill’s brace was not enough to prevent 10-man Australia, with Ange Postecoglou at the helm, squandering a 3-0 halftime lead.

The contest pivoted on the sending off of Mitch Langerak, who had replaced Mat Ryan in goal at the break, with Ecuador scoring four unanswered second half goals.