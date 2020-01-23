South Korea have outclassed the Olyroos in a 2-0 victory to progress to the final of the AFC Under-23 Championship in Thailand.

Kim Dae-won broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, while Lee Dong-gyeong added the second 14 minutes from fulltime at the Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday night to deny Australia automatic qualification for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

The Taegeuk Warriors thoroughly dominated the second half as Australia's defence sat back and absorbed wave after wave of attacks, with only saves by goalkeeper Tom Glover sparing the Olyroos further blushes.

In the final, South Korea will face Saudi Arabia, who beat Uzbekistan 1-0 earlier on Wednesday night.

Australia can still qualify for the Olympics if they beat Uzbekistan in the third place playoff at 11.30pm (AEDT) on Saturday.