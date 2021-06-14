Guarrotxena announced his departure via Twitter, admitting his departure was bittersweet after the club missed out on finals football.

The 28-year-old Basque native came through the famed cantera at Athletic Bilbao and previously played for Tenerife and Mirandes in Spain, before a short spell in Poland.

Western United are expected to have a considerable rebuild over the coming months with coach Mark Rudan losing his job. Kevin Muscat, and John and Ross Aloisi have all been touted as potential replacements.



