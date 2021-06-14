Western United winger Iker Guarrotxena has announced he’s leaving the club after 15 A-League appearances and two goals this season.
Guarrotxena announced his departure via Twitter, admitting his departure was bittersweet after the club missed out on finals football.
The 28-year-old Basque native came through the famed cantera at Athletic Bilbao and previously played for Tenerife and Mirandes in Spain, before a short spell in Poland.
Western United are expected to have a considerable rebuild over the coming months with coach Mark Rudan losing his job. Kevin Muscat, and John and Ross Aloisi have all been touted as potential replacements.
Thank you @wufcofficial 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/l1GadZg8Vo— Iker Guarrotxena (@iguarrotxena) June 14, 2021
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
'Give these players freedom!' - Berisha brace as Bulls turn to dust
Bulls beat Western United, close in on A-League finals
'I played on longer than I thought I would' - A-League stalwart to retire
Latest News
Spanish A-League winger leaves Western United
14 Jun 2021
Report: A-League's Victory finalising Socceroo signing
14 Jun 2021
Macarthur land massive coup signing City A-League star
14 Jun 2021