Russia club Spartak Moscow are out to sign Socceroo defender Milos Degenek, according to reports.
B92.net claims Spartak and Degenek's club Red Star Belgrade are in talks over the centre back.
The website reports the Russian side has set aside 3 million Euros to sign the Australian.
Degenek rejoined Red Star this year after a season in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal.
The 26-year-old has spent his whole career playing overseas after leaving the AIS and joining Stuttgart in 2012.
Degenek, who has earned 28 caps for the Socceroos, has played more than 40 games for the Red-Whites.
This season he helped Red Star win the Serbian SuperLiga title.
