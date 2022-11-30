The ex-Middlesbrough striker has a foot in both camps in his new life as a player agent, managing Socceroos keepers Mat Ryan and Danny Vukovic as well as Danish skipper Simon Kjaer.

And while his heart lies with the Danes, he will find a silver lining if Australia avoid defeat in the Group D match and reach the sudden death stage for the first time since 2006.

Denmark need maximum points after their 2-1 loss to defending champions France, whilst Australia need only a drawt having beaten Tunisia 1-0.

It will be fine margins, but Beck, who has 19 caps, suspects Denmark’s marginally superior player-for-player quality might prove telling.

“I’m feeling quite divided in some ways,” he told FTBL. “It’s hard for me to choose but of course I’m Danish and I have to hope they can progress.

“I’m also close to so many Australians and it’s difficult. I just hope the best team can win. Australia can certainly make it very tough for Denmark who aren’t on a good roll at the moment.

“A lot of their players aren’t featuring for their club teams or have just come back from injury, and you can see it so far in their performances.

“This is not the Danish team we’ve come to know and it’s the reason why they haven’t reached the best level so far in this tournament.

“So it’s a very dangerous game for them. Remember, even against France Australia were the best team for 20 minutes before getting roller-coasted.

“But they had their moments. That said, I still think if Denmark are at their best they are the superior team player for player.

“But they have to make that count. They will lose to Australia if they are not ready to compete for every single duel because Australia will fight for every inch on the pitch.”

Beck was pitch-side as Ryan and Co downed Tunisia amid wide acclaim, and was captivated by what he saw.

“That was the best World Cup performance I’ve seen since Maty and Vuka are part of it,” he said.

“Australia went into the game to play to their strengths and the plan worked perfectly. They definitely deserved the win.

“I think against Denmark Australia will play the same way … they will attack Denmark and won’t try at all to play for a draw.

“Denmark must win but Australia cannot play not to lose - I think it will be an open game because Denmark have no option but to go for it.

“It’s a game where I don’t want either team lose and go home. This is the worse case scenario for me knowing one of them will fail.

“So far I’ve been really impressed with Australia as a team, and if I I had to nominate standout players I feel Maty has been excellent, also Harry Souttar, Aaron Mooy, Mitch Duke and Jackson Irvine.

“You look at Souttar, and you have a player who is definitely good enough for the Premier League.

“He has the height, technique and composure. He also reads the game very well. He’s excellent in the air and is the complete central defender.

“I’m surprised he’s still in the Championship (at Stoke) but I think that’s down to his lengthy lay off with the ACL injury. That probably cost him a move.

“But he still has time and this World Cup has done him a lot of good.”