Gareth Bale looked back to something like his best as he marked his return to a Premier League starting line-up with two goals in Tottenham's 4-0 thumping of Burnley.

Spurs' win came after their big rivals Arsenal continued to breathe fresh life into their season on Sunday with an impressive 3-1 win at Leicester - but the Foxes' pursuit of Manchester City at the top of the table suffered another major blow.

Struggling Fulham extended their unbeaten run to five matches but were left to reflect on what might have been after a 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace.

At Tottenham, a goal in each leg of the Europa League win over Wolfsberger persuaded Jose Mourinho to give the Wales international Bale a chance in Sunday's starting XI and the Welsh superstar responded in fine style.

Tottenham's recent run of five defeats in their past six Premier League matches became a fast fading memory as Bale notched their first after just 68 seconds and then set up Harry Kane's second.

It was 3-0 after the half hour thanks to Lucas Moura, who kept Dele Alli on the bench despite the England midfielder's similarly impressive European form, and Bale's eighth goal of his second Tottenham spell came in the 55th minute.

Bale wasted little time in making the most of his selection by stealing in behind a sleeping Burnley defence to convert Son Heung Min's cross - Nick Pope having charitably stayed on his line.

At the King Emirates Stadium, David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette,from the penalty spot, and Nicolas Pepe netted as Arsenal came from behind to claim a deserved victory.

Youri Tielemans' early strike had put the Foxes ahead and the hosts suffered a further blow when Harvey Barnes was carried off in the second half with a knee injury.

The result left Leicester still third in the Premier League but they missed the chance to move nine points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea.

At Selhurst Park, Fulham created the better opportunities, with the majority falling to centre-back Joachim Andersen, although Josh Maja was brilliantly denied by Vicente Guaita from close range in the second half.

It ensured the spoils were shared in Roy Hodgson's 150th match in charge of Palace following an encounter which lacked quality.

This point for Fulham moved them within three of relegation rivals Newcastle and Brighton.