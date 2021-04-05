Defending leads used to be a forte of Jose Mourinho, soccer's arch-pragmatist. Not anymore, it seems.

Tottenham Hotspur caved in again, conceding an 85th-minute goal to draw 2-2 at Newcastle United that left them outside the top four of the Premier League.

If Mourinho's team could see out victories, they could likely already start planning for life in next season's Champions League.

Spurs have dropped 11 points because of goals conceded in the final 10 minutes of games this season, the most of any side in the English top-flight.

As it is, Tottenham are fifth - two points behind fourth-place Chelsea - and engaged in a tussle for the final qualification positions for Europe's elite competition.

"Same coach, different players," Mourinho said of his former teams' reputation for grinding out wins.

In his managerial career in the Premier League, Mourinho's teams - Chelsea (two spells), Manchester United and now Tottenham - have only won once in nine trips to Newcastle's St. James' Park.

On this occasion, it was Joe Willock who grabbed the late equaliser, after Harry Kane's double cancelled out the opening goal from Joelinton.

Tottenham have failed to win six games this season in which they led at half time. That is also the most of any team.

While Tottenham often finish games poorly, Man United have had a habit of starting them badly.

It didn't matter in the end against Brighton, with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scoring in the second half to complete a 2-1 win at Old Trafford that consolidated second place for the Red Devils.

Danny Welbeck, a former United player, gave Brighton the lead.

United have now claimed 25 points from a losing position this season, at least nine more than any other side.

"We've done that a few times this season, haven't we? We're getting used to it," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after United won an eighth Premier League match in which they conceded first.

"I think we've done that so many times this season that the team doesn't panic."

With a game in hand they trail leaders Manchester City - more importantly, they are 11 points clear of Tottenham so appear almost certain to be in the Champions League next season.

Elsewhere, Fulham led mid-table Aston Villa courtesy of Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal and were headed out of the relegation zone at the expense of Newcastle.

However, Trezeguet, a second-half substitute, scored in the 78th and 81st minutes before Ollie Watkins added a third in a 3-1 win for Villa.

It left the Cottagers three points behind Newcastle and in the bottom three for at least another week.

Southampton's top-flight status appears to be safe for another season after coming from behind to beat Burnley 3-2.

Ten points now separate Southampton from Fulham, who only has seven games left, while Burnley are seven points clear of the drop zone.