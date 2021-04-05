Mason Greenwood has completed a hard-fought comeback win as Manchester United hit back to beat Brighton 2-1 and strengthen their grip on second spot in the Premier League.

Tottenham, though, were denied a place in the top four by a player on loan from fierce rivals Arsenal as Joe Willock's late goal on Sunday earned struggling Newcastle a lifeline with a 2-2 draw.

While Newcastle could celebrate a crucial point, Southampton also took a crucial step towards safety as Danny Ings returned with a bang, helping them overcome a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win from a frantic encounter with Burnley.

But there was no joy for Fulham who remain in the bottom three after Trezeguet came off the bench to score two goals in three minutes for Aston Villa as they rallied late at Villa Park for a 3-1 win.

With Manchester City all but certain to lift the title 14 points clear, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's neighbouring United are looking to underline their progress by finishing runners-up and their win left them four points clear of third-placed Leicester.

Brighton made life difficult and United academy graduate Danny Welbeck put the visitors on course for their first-ever victory at Old Trafford with his 13th minute goal, only for Marcus Rashford to equalise just after the hour.

Greenwood then wrapped up the comeback win in the 83rd minute with a diving header.

At St James' Park, following Joelinton's opener for Newcastle, Harry Kane's double looked to have handed Spurs a win when he struck twice inside four first-half minutes with his 28th and 29th goals of the season.

His 19 league goals also put the England captain ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as he leads the race to be the league's top scorer in 2020-21.

But Steve Bruce's beleaguered side turned in a gritty display which was rewarded when, seconds after Kane had hit the post, the Arsenal loanee Willock smashed home an 85th-minute equaliser.

Willock chose the perfect moment to score his first goal since his debut when he fired home off the underside of the crossbar after Hugo Lloris had palmed away Miguel Almiron's point-blank header.

Earlier, England striker Ings, back after a month-long absence due to a leg injury, was involved in all three Southampton goals to inspire the hosts to a first home league success in three months.

Nathan Redmond volleyed home the second-half winner after Ings had sparked the dramatic turnaround by setting up Stuart Armstrong's goal and then equalised himself before the break with a fine individual effort.

Sean Dyche's Clarets were seemingly in complete control with just half an hour gone at St Mary's courtesy of Chris Wood's penalty and a powerful finish from Matej Vydra.

At Villa Park, Fulham had looked on course to climb out of the bottom three at the expense of Newcastle when Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his scoring form from the international break.

He netted in the 61st minute after pouncing on an under-hit back pass by Tyrone Mings.

Mings then made amends by crossing for Trezeguet to turn in the equaliser in the 78th minute and the winger doubled his tally by volleying in a cross from substitute Keinan Davis.

Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround in the 87th.