James Maddison has continued his sparkling start to life at Tottenham with a goal in a 2-0 win at Bournemouth that leaves Ange Postecoglou's side unbeaten at the top of the English Premier League.

They are on seven points after three games, alongside London neighbours West Ham and Arsenal at the head of the table.

Spurs have an identical goal difference to West Ham - 3-1 winners over previously unbeaten Brighton on Saturday - who take top place by virtue of having scored one more.

Maddison has been at the heart of the good vibes that have returned to Tottenham under Postecoglou, despite the sale of record scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, and the Australian coach insisted on Saturday there is much more to come from the 26-year-old England star.

One reporter asked Postecoglou whether the Sterling 45 million ($A88.4 million) Maddison could turn out to be the 'bargain' of the summer.

"A PS45million bargain. I don't know what world you live in," the former Celtic and Socceroos boss shot back.

"But I know what you mean, relatively so. There wasn't anyone happier than me when we got him. I was delighted.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised, but I'm overjoyed at the footballer I've got."

Brazilian striker Richarlison missed two good chances, both provided by Maddison, before Spurs wrapped up victory midway lust past the hour mark through Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham's North London rivals Arsenal were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by 10-man Fulham, who had Calvin Bassey sent off late on.

Joao Palhinha struck in the 87th minute to pinch a point for the visiting Cottagers.

Andreas Pereira had put Fulham ahead in the first minute before two goals in 120 seconds - a penalty from Bukayo Saka and a strike from substitute Eddie Nketiah - appeared to put the Gunners in control.

Manchester United trailed 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest inside the opening five minutes but hit back to win 3-2 thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Joachim Andersen's equaliser secured Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at unbeaten Brentford, who had gone ahead through a first-half stunner from Kevin Schade.

Brighton's 100 per cent record came to an end when they were beaten 3-1 at home by West Ham.

Goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio had the Hammers 3-0 ahead by the 63rd minute, before Pascal Gross grabbed a late consolation for Brighton.

- with agencies