One glance at the congested A-League draw was enough to convince Wellington Phoenix defender Louis Fenton that squad depth will determine where the silverware goes next month.

The third-placed Kiwi outfit will emerge from their fortnight's quarantine in Sydney on Friday and have a further two weeks to prepare for their showdown with leaders Sydney FC on July 17.

That will be the first of a taxing six games in the space of 24 days before probably entering a rapid-fire playoff series.

Fenton expects coach Ufuk Talay will employ rotation to negotiate the sort of challenge he suspects few professionals will have encountered.

"It's probably going to be a whole squad effort to get the job done," Fenton told AAP on Wednesday.

"The players aren't going to be able to back up game after game.

"You can see in the (English) Premier League there's a lot of injuries and stuff like that. People are going to get a chance who aren't used to playing so many minutes.

"Definitely it's a new element that people in the A-League aren't used to."

Three other clubs face the same demanding six-game finish - Sydney FC, Perth and Western United.

Wellington can prove they're contenders to reach the August 23 final with a strong showing first up against Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium.

"They're trying to wrap the league up as fast as possible and they've been the best team this year but it gves us a chance to see where we're at," Fenton said.

"If we do well against them, it gives us great confidence that we can give this league a go."