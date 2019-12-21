It has been a familiar story for the Mariners this season, with the club again struggling for wins.

In the past four seasons the Central Coast have claimed three wooden spoons.

But Stajcic remains positive despite their current ladder position.

"Confidence levels are rising in spite of where we are on the ladder," he said.

"There’s a lot of belief that came from a performance like that against the best team in the competition [Sydney FC]. I’ve got a lot of confidence and I know that’s shared amongst the playing group, but talk is cheap.

"We have to show that confidence out on the pitch and show that it doesn’t matter where we play or who we play against, we’re going to play at a high level and that’s really our goal.

"The ladder’s really tight. Some teams have played more games than others. There’s one or two points separarting three quarters of the table, so it’s not an accurate indicator at times – but it is accurate.

"We’re at the bottom at the moment, we know we need to do better. Wellington were at the bottom a couple of weeks ago and they’ve won three in a row and now they’re third or fourth. It just shows the tightness of the competition.

"The good part is we know it’s tight, the bad part is we know we’re still at the bottom and how hard we have to work to ensure we start getting points."

Stajcic is adamant the headspace of his young squad remains good.

"We’re in a good headspace," he said.

"There’s a lot of belief in the team, but we have to transform that on to the field and into points as well."

The Mariners host Adelaide United at home on Sunday.

The Reds are sitting in fourth spot and the coach is expecting a difficult encounter.

"The performance last week was good, but ultimatyely we came away with no points and there’s a lot of reasons for that," he said.

"There’s a lot of learnings from last week we need to bring into this game. Adelaide have probably been one of the form sides in the competition this year, when you put together the A-League and the FFA Cup.

"So we know we’re coming up against a good team in good form, with lots of high-quality players so it's certainly going to be a tough match for us."