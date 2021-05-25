Gauci has played 10 A-League games so far this season and kept three cleansheets in an impressive campaign, assisting Adelaide to third place.

Gauci has proven an apt replacement for Paul Izzo after the former Reds' stopper departed to Greek club Xanthi FC.

Gauci told the club: "To have the opportunity to stay at Adelaide United long-term is really massive for me.



“It’s my hometown Club and I’ve supported them since I was a young boy, so to stay here is really exciting.



“We’ve got a good group of boys and a great coaching staff, and I’ve had the unbelievable opportunity to play this year and make my debut.



“We’re close to making finals now and it’s a really exciting time.



“Hopefully we can win a piece of silverware this year, but in the future, we want to win as many games as possible and compete for Championships.

Adelaide Football Director Bruce Djite welcomed Gauci's extension: “Joe has made an impressive start to his Adelaide United career since joining the Club at the start of the season.



“We’re fortunate to have some of the best young goalkeepers in the country, each of them pushing one another for that number one spot.



“The day-to-day competition in addition to being guided by Eugene (Galekovic) has certainly been the reason behind their rapid and continued development, which is very exciting for the Club’s future.



“We’re really happy to have retained Joe’s services for the next two years and we look forward to seeing him continue his development.”