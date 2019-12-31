The Mariners knocked off the Reds 2-1 in their last match, pushing them up to ninth spot.

Central Coast host Perth Glory at home on New Year's Eve.

Stensness, who set up Kye Rowles' goal against Adelaide, says the win has put the Mariners camp in high spirits.

"We’re feeling really good, obviously coming off a win and enjoying that win over Xmas and giving the fans something to enjoy," the 20-year-old said.

"Everyone’s positive in the camp and looking forward to getting another win."

Perth head into tonight's game on the back of a three-game winning streak.

Stensness always knew last season's standout team would eventually come good after a slow start.

"We know they’re a good side and we always knew they had potential, even though they weren’t winning initially in the season," he said.

"They have come into some good form now but we’re just going to stick to how we play and work on that, and hopefully get the win."

After the Glory the Mariners will head across the Tasman to face Wellington Phoenix.

Stensness is excited to take on the club where he made his professional debut.

"I’m really looking forward to it," he admitted.

"I was hoping we’d have an earlier game against them, I’ve had to wait until January, but I’m looking forward to going up against the club I got my debut for."