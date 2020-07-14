The Socceroo has left Stoke after two years with the English Championship club.

Federici joined the Potters in July 2018 from Bournemouth.

He has been linked with a move to new A-League side Macarthur FC.

The 35-year-old notched up three clean sheets in his 14 appearances in his two seasons at the Bet365 Stadium.

Federici has spent 17 years in the UK with clubs such as Reading, Southend United, Bournemouth and Stoke.