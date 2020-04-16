According to The Scottish Sun, Stoke are considering a move for Dykes.

The Australian has been linked with national team call-ups by both Scotland and the Socceroos.

Dykes joined Livingston last year from Queen of the South.

The 24-year-old, from the Gold Coast, left Australia in 2016 to start his career in Scotland.

Dykes has managed 12 goals and 10 assists from 33 games this season.