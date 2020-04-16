Stoke City are interesting in signing Australian striker Lyndon Dykes from Scottish club Livingston.
According to The Scottish Sun, Stoke are considering a move for Dykes.
The Australian has been linked with national team call-ups by both Scotland and the Socceroos.
Dykes joined Livingston last year from Queen of the South.
The 24-year-old, from the Gold Coast, left Australia in 2016 to start his career in Scotland.
Dykes has managed 12 goals and 10 assists from 33 games this season.
