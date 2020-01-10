According to reports in the UK, the Black Cats are out to sign the Australian on loan for the rest of the season.

Sunderland are one of six English clubs reportedly keen on Wright.

The centre back is off-contract at Bristol City in June and has been in talks with the club about a new deal.

But Wright has only made three first-appearances out of 26 Championship fixtures this season.

"Well Bailey's out of contract at the end of the year so at the moment the club have entered talks into a new one," Robins manager Lee Johnson told The Bristol Post.

"I think Bailey is a fantastic human first and foremost, a very good football player and we have to decide what's right for him and all parties on that one.

"I know there's been interest and five or six clubs have expressed an interest, and it's something that we have to sit down around the table and decide exactly what the future is for that one."

Wright joined Bristol City from Preston North End in 2017.